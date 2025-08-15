Orlando weather: Heat advisory issued for Orlando; Heat index up to 111 degrees

The Brief Orlando will experience a heat advisory today, with "feels like" temperatures reaching 109°-111°, making outdoor activities potentially dangerous. The high temperature will be around 97°, with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms that could bring lightning and damaging wind gusts. Any storms should end by 10pm, followed by an overnight low near 78°.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, from 11am to 7pm, for heat index, "feels like" temperatures reaching 109°-111° making any extended outdoor activities considered physically challenging if not potentially dangerous.

Coaches should consider this for afternoon sport practices. High temperatures today will reach 97° with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Storms could produce vivid lightning and damaging wind gusts, but only brief heavy rain.

Any storms will end by 10pm, with an overnight low around 78°.

What will the weather look like for the weekend?

Looking ahead:

Our rain chance are going up each day, with increasing atmospheric moisture and the heat remains. We're likely to have more Heat Advisories issued for both days... We'll also likely get storms each day between 2pm-7pm, with a 60%-70% chance of rain. Be sure to keep a close eye on the weather if you're heading to the beach or out on the water.

NEXT WEEK & THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Erin is expected to become a hurricane today and continue to intensify into a major hurricane (Cat 4) by Sunday. The track takes it east of Florida, and while that means we'll be spared from any direct impacts, we will face deadly rip currents all next week as big swells over 10 feet are pushed into Atlantic beaches. The passages of the system will also pull-in drier air midweek, reducing our daily rain chances to 'unlikely' for several days and slightly lower humidity levels.

ABOUT THE HEAT: Over the last 30 years, we've averaged 1-2 heat advisories per summer. While the criteria has not changed, suddenly in 2023, we jumped to 25 heat advisories and are averaging 19 per summer. That's a 1,167% increase!

Dig deeper:

So what gives? We had a strong El Niño, which dried us out and cut down on afternoon storms. Then there was the Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption—believe it or not, it blasted so much water vapor into the stratosphere that it helped trap heat globally. Add to that clearer skies from cleaner air as new regulations kicked in to eliminate sulfur from shipping fuels in 2020 —less pollution reflecting sunlight back to space means more sunlight hitting the ground—and suddenly we had the perfect recipe for extreme heat. It was a spike, not a slow creep. With climate change also raising the floor by a subtle degree or two, the likelihood of breaking the, "108° feels-like" heat index barrier increases.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS