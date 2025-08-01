TIMELINE: Heat advisory issued in Orlando on Friday. Here's when showers, storms arrive

The Brief Heat Advisory today from 12–7 PM with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temps up to 111°. Scattered sea-breeze storms are expected this afternoon, with a 50% chance of rain. Tonight stays warm and muggy; the weekend brings continued heat and rising rain chances.



Central Florida is baking under intense heat on Friday, with a Heat Advisory in effect and afternoon storms set to stir up an already steamy forecast.

Here's what you need to know about the weekend forecast.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A Heat Advisory is in place for nearly all of Central Florida from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. This will be due to our persistently hot temperatures and humidity.

Highs will climb into the mid 90s and heat indices will reach a range of 107-111°. Be sure to stay hydrated and stay cool!

Will it rain?

Scattered showers and storms are also on the way this afternoon. This will be mainly sea-breeze-driven showers and storms. They'll begin as very isolated downpours at around noon today, with up to a 50% chance of scattered storms this afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Any lingering showers and storms will lose their steam after sunset. It will stay very warm and muggy overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 70s and low 80s for morning lows.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

Temperatures will remain in the mid-90s this weekend, but rain chances will be on the rise.

A front will be moving in from the north as we head into Sunday. It will eventually stall out near the I-10 corridor. This will help shake us out of this steamy and hot pattern and turn towards a soggier stretch into the new work week.

We'll expect a southerly flow helping to pump moisture into Central Florida, which will stack up against the stalled front to our north. This will lead to higher chances of showers and storms on Sunday and much of the next work week.

While the heaviest of the rain looks to set up shop to our northeast, we'll still be seeing and expecting rounds of heavy rain.

Temperatures will gradually fall back down to the lower 90s towards middle parts of next week as well, which is more typical for highs this time of year.

