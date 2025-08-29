Orlando weather: Heavy waves of rain and storms with possible flooding through Labor Day weekend

The Brief The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Friday as a Weather Impact Day. Waves of heavy rain and storms are expected to bring torrential rain, frequent lightning and bursts of gusty wind to the area. The best chances of rain will be from 2-9 p.m.



Waves of heavy rain and storms are expected across Central Florida on Friday, which is why the FOX 35 Storm Team has designated today as a Weather Impact Day.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to Labor Day weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What we know:

While we're seeing dry, warm and muggy conditions to start off our Friday morning, this afternoon will feature waves of heavy rain and storms.

Some of these showers and storms will pack a bit of a punch with torrential rain, frequent lightning, bursts of gusty winds and even a few rotating storms that could lead to a brief funnel cloud or weak tornado. This is why the FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Friday as a Weather Impact Day.

The best chances of rain will be from 2-9 p.m. This means that these storms could impact Friday night plans, especially for high school sports. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors!

A few lingering, isolated downpours and storms will be possible overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid-and-upper-70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for Labor Day weekend?

What's next:

The holiday weekend features moisture and humidity levels that will continue to increase. The Labor Day weekend as a whole won't be a complete washout, but wet weather is likely during the afternoon hours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible with these showers and storms. It's a good idea to make sure you have a backup in place for any outdoor plans.

Added rain chances will help keep temperatures a few degrees below normal as well, with highs in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees.

By the time the weekend is all said and done, flooding will be possible, as some areas could pick up multiple inches of rainfall.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

Elevated showers and storms chances won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Early parts of next week will bring more rounds of daily afternoon downpours.