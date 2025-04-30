Orlando weather: Dry and warm Wednesday; Will rain return soon?

The Brief Central Florida can expect temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine today, with dry conditions throughout the day. A significant pattern change is on the way this weekend, bringing a rising chance of much-needed rainfall.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

We're waking up to a cooler and refreshing morning across Central Florida with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the afternoon with highs near the mid 80s for most. Highs will be closer to the low 80s along the coast and the upper 80s along the I-75 corridor. We'll see plenty of sunshine today as well with a dry day in the works.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Clear skies overhead will allow for cooler temperatures to settle in. Plan for lows Thursday morning to dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

The rest of our work week will remain dry with temperatures slowly warming up to near 90° Friday.

A big pattern change arrives this weekend, bringing increasing chances of much-needed rainfall. So far, the best chances look to take shape Sunday.

Regardless, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon hours for this weekend. More rain is on the way for early parts of the next work week as well.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35