Orlando weather: Cool start across Central Florida with temps in the 50s, but a warm afternoon ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - TODAY: We're off to a chilly start to our Tuesday morning across Central Florida! The light jacket or sweatshirt isn't a bad idea temperatures are in the low to mid 50s this morning.
You'll be able to shed the long sleeves by this afternoon, with a beautiful day on tap. Today's highs will stay below average, only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Orlando Hour-by-Hour Forecast
THIS WEEK: A large area of high pressure will continue to build in from the western Atlantic, helping to keep us seasonable, sunny, and rain-free into the weekend.
Plan for highs in the in the mid 80s through Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will approach the upper 80s by Thursday, before falling a few degrees by Saturday and Sunday.
It's worth noting some long range computer models point to a big warm-up, with mid and upper 90s during the first week of May.