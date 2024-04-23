Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Cool start across Central Florida with temps in the 50s, but a warm afternoon ahead

Published  April 23, 2024 6:11am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: April 23, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has a look at the Tuesday forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - TODAY: We're off to a chilly start to our Tuesday morning across Central Florida! The light jacket or sweatshirt isn't a bad idea temperatures are in the low to mid 50s this morning. 

You'll be able to shed the long sleeves by this afternoon, with a beautiful day on tap. Today's highs will stay below average, only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Image 1 of 2

 

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Forecast

 

THIS WEEK: A large area of high pressure will continue to build in from the western Atlantic, helping to keep us seasonable, sunny, and rain-free into the weekend. 

Plan for highs in the in the mid 80s through Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will approach the upper 80s by Thursday, before falling a few degrees by Saturday and Sunday. 

It's worth noting some long range computer models point to a big warm-up, with mid and upper 90s during the first week of May.

Orlando 7-Day Forecast

 