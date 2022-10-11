Orlando weather forecast: After stretch of dry weather, showers return to Central Florida

Today's high: 88 degrees

Tonight's low: 73 degrees

Rain: 30%

Main weather concerns:

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with highs in the mid to upper-80s across the interior and low-80s along the coast. Tropical moisture continues to move into our southern viewing area that could lead to an isolated shower/storm today. Flood issues continue on the middle for the St. Johns River this week above Lake Harney, near Deland and at Astor. Though a few spots should crest soon and begin the slow decline.

BEACHES:

If you are heading to the beach today, don't forget your hat and sunglasses. There will be partly cloudy skies and a high UV Index. Brevard County could see showers from the mid-morning to early evening hours. Highs will reach the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Rip current risk remains moderate. Surf temps are in the upper 70s.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a nice day at the theme parks. Highs in the upper-80s. We start the day with mostly clear skies, but there could be a few showers and an increase in clouds by this afternoon. Don't forget to pack sunscreen and plenty of water.

OUTLOOK:

Showers will return midweek with a few storms ahead of a cold front. Once the front pushes south, our skies will dry out and fall weather returns in time for the weekend.

TROPICS:

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche is likely to move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this morning. This could become a tropical depression within the next day or so.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor conditions and keep you updated. Depend on us this hurricane season.