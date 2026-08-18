Orlando weather: Extreme heat again for Central Florida as storm chances rise

The Brief More dangerous heat is on the way for Central Florida this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with the heat index soaring between 108 and 112 degrees. Storm chances increase this week with higher chances for scattered afternoon and evening storms through Thursday.



More dangerous heat is on the way this afternoon, which is why a FOX 35 Storm Team Alert has been issued for Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly all of Central Florida today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is due to heat indices (feels-like temperatures) soaring to a range of around 108 to 112° once we factor in elevated humidity levels.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for Flagler and Marion counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is a step up from a Heat Advisory and accounts for feels-like temperatures that could reach 113°.

These areas could see heat levels that are considered very dangerous and may pose serious health risks.

Actual air temperatures will still be above normal as afternoon highs reach the mid 90s.

If you have to spend an extended time outdoors, especially doing physical activity between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., make sure you take lots of breaks and stay as hydrated as you can. It's vital to listen to your body and watch out for light-headedness or nausea as it can be a sign of heat exhaustion.

Election Day forecast:

Increasing storm chances this week

Higher chances of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms are on the way this afternoon across Central Florida, which kicks off a trend that will stick with us most of this week.

A 60% chance of downpours and storms is on the way for Tuesday, beginning at around noon and lasting through roughly 8 p.m.

With the large ridge of high pressure steadily breaking down and moisture levels on the rise, this will help to set us up for a more active stretch.

This means more rounds of afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms, with a 60% chance through Thursday.

A few storms could be on the strong side, with impacts including strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent dangerous lightning.

Tracking the Tropics

There is no tropical activity expected over the next seven days.

However, it's important to never let your guard down just because the Atlantic is quiet for now. Don't wait until there's a storm brewing. Take this opportunity to check your hurricane plans and hurricane supply kit are ready to go.