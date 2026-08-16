Youth football team vows accountability after fight breaks out at West Melbourne game

The Brief Police responded to a fight at Max K. Rodes Park following a Saturday afternoon youth football game in West Melbourne. The West Melbourne Youth Football Association stated its players were not involved, noting the altercation occurred among members associated with the visiting Melbourne Chargers. The Melbourne Chargers issued a statement saying disruptive actions will be addressed and promising that those responsible will be held accountable.



A Melbourne youth football team issued a response regarding an altercation that broke out after a Saturday afternoon match.

The West Melbourne Police Department responded to Max Rodes Park just before 5:30 p.m. when a reported fight erupted. The West Melbourne Youth Football & Cheer Association said in a released statement on Facebook that the fight occurred after most teams and game spectators left.

The West Melbourne Police Department said no arrests stemmed from this incident. There was no confrontation by the time officers arrived.

Video shows a fight break out after a youth football game in West Melbourne. (Source: Alex Schock, local father and vehicle wrap business owner)

According to the association, the fight did not involve West Melbourne players, but rather involved members of the visiting team with each other.

The visiting team was identified as the Melbourne Chargers, who played in the 3 p.m. match-up, according to the Aug. 15 schedule.

In a Facebook statement, the Chargers said the isolated incident "does not reflect who we are as a league or the character of our dedicated volunteers."

What they're saying:

The Melbourne Chargers addressed the incident, emphasizing that player safety remains their top priority.

"Our priority has always been—and will continue to be—providing a safe, positive, and fun football experience for every child each week," the Chargers statement read in part. "Any actions that disrupt or compromise this environment will be addressed, and those responsible will be held accountable."

The organization added that the isolated incident "does not reflect who we are as a league or the character of our dedicated volunteers."

What we don't know:

League officials also did not say what the fight was regarding.