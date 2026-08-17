Florida 2026 primary: Where governor candidates stand on property taxes, immigration, housing

The Brief With Governor Ron DeSantis term-limited, Florida's 2026 primary features a high-stakes GOP race led by Trump-backed Byron Donalds, DeSantis-backed Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, and former House Speaker Paul Renner. Former Republican Congressman David Jolly anchors the Democratic ticket alongside running mate Gwen Graham, focusing on state affordability, housing, and healthcare. Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to set the major party matchups for the November general election.



As Florida heads into the primary election, the governor's race is garnering a lot of interest.

Florida has had a Republican governor since the late 1990s, with Lawton Chiles being the last Democratic governor since his election in 1990.

Due to current Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R) being term-limited, several Republican state leaders are vying for the position, including DeSantis' current Lt. Governor, Jay Collins. DeSantis endorsed Collins, while President of the United States Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Representative Byron Donalds.

Additionally, former Republican Congressman David Jolly, has switched parties and is running for governor under the Democratic ticket.

Meet the gubernatorial candidates

Here's a look at some of the stances the gubernatorial candidates have taken, ranging from education to housing affordability to immigration.

Byron Donalds

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Congressman Byron Donalds (R) pushed for education and health-first initiatives in the state.

Donalds unveiled his education plan during a stop in Brandon – urging every public school to build a customized road map starting in sixth grade. This map would include individualized curriculum with relevant classroom credits and real-world working experiences.

Through his "Healthy Florida Healthy Families" initiative, Donalds is working toward a plan to remove ultra-processed food, artificial dyes, and harmful additives out of Florida school meals.

His other initiatives are to continue President Trump’s "Make America Great Again" agenda through fighting illegal immigration, expanding the state's economic opportunity by diversifying the community and creating jobs and preserving the environment through the Everglades restoration project.

Donalds also received an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump. "This guy's gonna be a great governor," the president said before a crowd in The Villages in May.

Jay Collins

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Jay Collins (R) was selected by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as Lt. Governor. During his tenure in the role, Collins – a decorated green beret who served in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 2018 – spoke on policies ranging from immigration to immediate property-tax relief.

"We have to protect the American Dream," Collins said during an Aug. 17 campaign stop in Dunedin. "We have to protect Florida as it is. Growth is part of life. We have to continue to grow and evolve, but let me be very clear. That will never come at the expense of our agriculture, our green zones, our waterways – the things that make Florida what it is."

Collins stands for protecting Florida's waters from PFAS and protecting farm lands and food supplies.

"We can't lose what Florida is," he said.

David Jolly

Image 1 of 6 ▼ David Jolly listening to audience in Pinellas Park, FL (Source: David Jolly for Governor)

Former Congressman David Jolly (D) – a fifth-generation Floridian – is focused on reducing the state’s affordability crisis by expanding affordable access to housing, healthcare, and education.

"Floridians are being squeezed by an affordability crisis," Jolly said in a recent Facebook post.

Jolly, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2014-2017, addressed what he defined as a "crisis of character" in the state of Florida during a press event. Jolly cited being near-last in teacher pay, having a high-rate of gun violence compared to states across the country and being near-last in housing affordability.

"We're probably number one in that we want change," he said.

Jolly has named Gwen Graham as his running mate – who previously represented Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. Graham has built her early career around education, where she focused on supporting teachers and students.

Main issues the Jolly/Graham team is focused on are affordable healthcare for Floridians, reducing gun violence and restoring services for veterans.

Jolly has also been a long-time political commentator on NBC and MSNBC.

James Fishback

James Fishback (R) – founder of investment firm Azoria and the nonprofit Incubate Debate – is running on the dream of making Florida more affordable for its residents.

Born in Davie and now residing in the Panhandle region, Fishback is in support of jobs for qualified American citizens, eliminating property taxes for Floridians and getting homeless individuals off the streets.

"But real compassion is not free needles, encampments under highways, or looking the other way while people in desperate need of psychiatric care are left to deteriorate in public parks," Fishback said on his campaign website. "That is not compassion. That is neglect with a bumper sticker on it."

Rather, Fishback intends to provide more resources to the homeless population by providing these individuals with the structure, care and treatment they need.

Fishback, a Christian, is pro-life. He vows to shut down the 53 abortion clinics in Florida, if elected, and to fight for paid maternity leave for working moms.

"Welcoming a child into the world is one of the most important things a family can do. Florida should make it possible, not punishing," Fishback said.

Fishback selected South Florida police officer Sean Lozano as his running mate for the Lt. Gov. position.

Paul Renner

Paul Renner (R) supports affordability for Floridians by wanting to eliminate property taxes by shifting the burden toward new residents, tourists and international real estate speculators and reduce homeowners' insurance premiums by 20%.

Renner – the Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives during the 2022-2024 term – is also promising to keep Florida safe by enacting the death penalty for human trafficking of minors and to limit death penalty appeals to three years.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 35, Renner addressed concerns regarding the Florida wildlife corridor in the Indian River Lagoon, wanting to protect the environment by allowing an aquifer recharge. Renner – who represented Flagler/St. Johns counties – wants to allow farmers and ranchers to continue to work – despite the declining trend in agriculture.

"This is a big issue for our ag sector and something that I frankly don't think was talked about enough during the campaign," Renner told FOX 35's Manny Martinez. "… We'll do that through those conservation easements," – which he said he supported over $2 billion during his years as speaker.

Renner also vowed to take a closer look at "shortfalls" concerning water supply, water quality and water treatment.

Renner is also in favor of eliminating Flock cameras.

Dotie Joseph

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, participates in the Democratic Conference during 2022 Organization Session. November 21, 2022. (Source: Florida House of Representatives/Meredith Geddings)

Florida Representative Dotie Joseph's (D) run for governor is centered on her desire to change the culture in Florida.

"We’re tired of the culture war, we’re tired of the fear mongering, we’re tired of money being spent on foreign wars," she said in an Instagram post. "We’re tired. We want to focus on us. We have real issues here."

Joseph – a Yale University and Georgetown Law graduate who worked as a civil rights and government attorney – said she knows how to fight to get results.

After eight years serving in the Florida house, Joseph runs on the goal of making Florida more affordable, to create opportunity and focus on solutions instead of division, according to her campaign website.

Joseph supports lowering costs, including housing, groceries, gas, insurance and healthcare, while also working to increase the minimum wage for state workers to $20.

Additionally, Joseph – the daughter of nurse – wants affordable healthcare. If elected, she said she'll expand Medicaid, lower prescription drug costs and invest in maternal and reproductive healthcare access.

Full list of gubernatorial candidates

Republican candidates

Democrat candidates

No Party Affiliation candidates

Write-in candidates

Kathy Anderson

David "DJ" DeJesus

Richard Paul Dembinsky

M.W. Khan

Erik Morris | Campaign website

Libertarian Party

Scott Jewett is running unopposed within the Libertarian Party | Campaign website