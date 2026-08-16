D23 announcements: Villains Land, Piston Peak, Tropical Americas, Monstropolis

article

The Brief Disney's D23 fan event was held in Anaheim, California, where leaders shared several updates on major projects at Walt Disney World. Villains Land: That's the name! It will feature two attractions: a coaster and a dark ride. Piston Peak National Park: New details and renderings on the racing coaster and another attraction. New details and renderings for the Encanto and Indiana Jones rides coming to the Tropical Americas . EPCOT's Spaceship Earth is being reimagined with new scenes and a new focus. Scroll down for some of the other exciting announcements that were made.



There is A LOT of new magic coming to Walt Disney World over the next several years.

Disney's D23 fan convention was held over the weekend in Anaheim, California – and Disney's leaders shared several updates regarding new lands, attractions, rides, and shows at Walt Disney World (and its other theme parks across the world).

Here, we take a look at some of the biggest announcements for Walt Disney World, including new details on Villains Land and Piston Peak National Park at Magic Kingdom, the Tropical Americas at Animal Kingdom, and reimaginations coming to iconic rides at EPCOT.

First look: Villains Land at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Here's everything we know about Villains Land coming to Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Official name: Villains Land

Comparable in size and scale to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios

It will have two attractions: A Maleficent Coaster & a dark ride hosted by the Magic Mirror.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Concept art of the Maleficent Coaster coming to Villains Land inside Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Credit: Disney Parks Blog.

The backstory:

Here is how the Villains Land story is described on the Disney Parks Blog:

"Under most circumstances, a Wishing Well would indicate pure and good energy at work, but something dark happened to this one. Once upon a time, someone made an evil wish here – a wish so evil it corrupted the stone and broke open the structure, spreading the Well’s poisoned magic throughout the forest.

But of course, this sinister setting is tempting for those with wicked intentions, so, one by one, the villains have come here to try and claim the last of the Wishing Well’s power. Villains Land will be shaped by those who have used this dark magic to conjure the perfect new lairs for themselves. These mighty fortresses and gleaming palaces not only reflect the personality of the villains who own them, they invite guests into a tantalizing treasure trove of treats, trinkets, and more temptations."

First look: Attractions at Piston Peak National Park at Magic Kingdom

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Concept art of Cars Ridge Run Rally, one of two attractions inside Piston Peak National Park, the new Cars-themed land opening at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Credit: Disney

The new Cars-themed area will be located within Frontier Land at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. At D23, Disney officials unveiled a 223-square-mile scale model of the upcoming land, and shared details on two of its attractions.

Miss Fritter’s Daredevil Spin-Along: A new ride featuring a larger-than-life animatronic of Miss Fritter, known as the "Diva of Demolition" from Cars 3.

Cars Ridge Run Rally: This racing attraction promises to take guests through the beauty of America's national parks to find "the wildest racer in the wheelderness," including to the top of Piston Peak itself.

Disney leaders said Cars Ridge Run Rally would feature an all-new ride vehicle "designed not to simulate an off-road car, but to be one" and would respond to every bump, drop, and rock in real-time.

Piston Peak will also feature a visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, and trails – all set within the Cars world.

First look inside Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Concept art for "Welcome to Monstropolis," a new show opening inside The Glob Theatre, part of the Monstropolis expansion at Disney World's Hollywood Studios. Credit: Disney

Parts of Monstropolis – the new land at Disney's Hollywood Studios – is expected to open sometime in 2027, officials announced during D23. It does not appear that the opening of the highly-anticipated door coaster will open when the land does, but there will still be plenty to see and do.

The story of the new land surrounds a new celebration: H.U.M.A.N. Day, which is short for "Humans Understanding Monsters Are Nice."

There's a new show inside the Glob Theatre: "Welcome to Monstropolis," which is hosted by both Mike and Sulley. At this show, Monstropolis' monsters will introduce humans to their world.

The land will also feature two eateries – Archie’s Scare Pig Pizza & Harryhausen’s Restaurant; the Monsters University Alumni Club, and the Scareporium souvenir shop.

What about the door coaster? Officials showed a new animation of how the coaster would begin from the queue, lifting riders nearly 40 feet into the air in a matter of seconds.

First look at the Encanto-themed ride coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Concept art of Antonio’s Fiesta de Encanto, the Encanto-themed ride, part of the all-new Tropical Americas land at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Credit: Disney.

Disney leaders confirmed the name of the Encanto-themed ride coming to the all-new Tropical Americas land inside Disney's Animal Kingdom: Antonio’s Fiesta de Encanto.

The ride will celebrate Antonio's gift day, where he finds out he can talk to animals, and will take people through the magic Madrigal Family's casita, including newly-designed areas not included in the hit movie.

Leaders also shared that the ride vehicle would be creatively made up of various pieces of furniture found in the Madrigal Family's home.

New details on Indian Jones ride coming to Animal Kingdom

Disney also unveiled the official name for the Indian Jones-themed ride coming to Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom: Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent.

This replaces the Dinosaur ride, which closed earlier this year.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Concept art of the all-new Indian Jones ride coming to the Tropical Americas land at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Credit: Disney.

Officials also have some updates on the story behind the new Indian Jones ride:

"You’ll rendezvous with Dr. Jones, who is in the midst of exploring this mysterious temple near a once water-filled underground cave, called a cenote. Local legend says the passageway leads directly to the Maya Underworld, and is protected by a serpentine creature: the Tsukán."

"…the adventure takes off when riders are unwittingly sucked through a portal to the Underworld, where they’ll have to escape perilous dangers, like monstrous bats, larger-than-life scorpions, fire and flame, and of course, snakes," read the Disney Parks blog.

"We're bringing the Yeti back to life" —

The Yeti animatronic inside Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom will be fixed, leaders announced at D23.

"We’re bringing the Yeti back to life inside Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!"

According to reports, the 25-foot animatronic, which was supposed to lunge at guests on the ride, broke down several years ago, and has been in a "B-mode" display, featuring a strobe light since.

Journey into Imagination revamp

Disney leaders announced that the Journey Into Imagination with Figment attraction at Disney's EPCOT would be revamped – and that one of its famous characters would be returning – Dreamfinder.

He was part of the original iteration of Journey Into Imagination at EPCOT since 1983. He was removed in 1998 when the second iteration was unveiled, according to the Disney Parks blog.

Spaceship Earth being reimagined at EPCOT

Disney said for the first time in 20 years, Spaceship Earth, the attraction inside the famous EPCOT sphere, is being reimagined.

Leaders said the new revamp would bring the attraction into the internet age and beyond. While the current version focuses a lot on communication, the next iteration will focus more on human connection.

New details for Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress

Leaders announced at D23 that Jamie Lee Curtis and Bryan Cranston will voice the new versions of Sarah and John in Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress. Leaders also unveiled a new poster, reminiscent of the original one ahead of the attractions debut at Disneyland in California.

The ride closed over the summer to prepare for its reimagining. It's expected to reopen with new scenes in spring 2027.

Image 1 of 5 ▼