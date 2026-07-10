Orlando weather: Extreme heat across Central Florida as temps climb to near record highs

The Brief The heat is on once again as this ridge of high pressure holds across Central Florida. Highs on Friday soar into the upper 90s and that could break records in some parts of the area. Rain chances will remain low this weekend.



The heat is on once again as this ridge of high pressure holds across Florida.

How hot will it get?:

Highs on Friday soar into the upper 90s and that could break records across some of Central Florida.

Feels like temps surge into the mid to upper 100s, even low 110s.

Heat Advisories have been issued and go into effect at 11 a.m. and last through early evening.

Storm Team Alerts have been issued into the weekend.

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Saharan Dust movies in

The wind across the Atlantic is ushering a thick plume of dust up toward the Peninsula and the concentration in the air looks even higher for the weekend.

Not only does this aid in tempering down our rain chances, it also aids in bringing us vibrant sunrises/sunsets.

The con is the reduced air quality and issues if you deal with respiratory illness.

This dust looks to be with us as we progress through the middle part of next week.

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Rain chances stay low

The drier air in play helps to keep our rain chances lower Friday into Saturday.

This ridge of high pressure is dominating and that heat dome as well as the dust will keep chances slim, with 20% pops on the docket Friday, climbing to near 30% on Saturday. As we begin to tap into more moisture Sunday, rain chances do climb a touch on Sunday.

Moisture returns next week

A frontal boundary stalls across the Southeast mid to late next week and as this happens we see tropical moisture pooling ahead of the front.

We'll have the potential for downpours and more frequent showers and storms as we progress through Tuesday.

Chances stay elevated Wednesday into Thursday as an upper-level disturbance moves our way.