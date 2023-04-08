Orlando weather: Easter cool front to bring much-needed rain to Central Florida

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns:

One final warm day today with highs back in the 80s to near 90. An active sea breeze collision will lead to scattered afternoon showers and storms (generally after 1 PM). Storms will move from west to east and push offshore by sunset. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible in any stronger storm. Rain chances range from 30-40%.

BEACHES:

A fair day at the beach with an onshore wind. Highs will reach the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. There is a moderate rip current risk so swim near a lifeguard tower! Beach conditions look likely to worsen by Monday.

THEME PARKS:

Most of the first half of the day should be dry at the parks. Storm chances arrive after 2 PM with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs warm to near 90 so stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK:

A cool front will move in early Easter Sunday bringing cooler, north winds and a chance of showers. Temperatures will return to the seasonal upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances appear highest near the coast. It might not be a bad idea to have the umbrella with you just in case.

An area of low pressure could develop in the Gulf of Mexico early next week bringing some much needed rain to central Florida, but how much exactly? Models have come together some with waves of rain possible beginning Monday. Anywhere between 1-2" of rain appears possible through Friday.

Either way, forecast highs will dip into the upper-70s early next week. This system will also bring gusty winds with high surf and could cause more beach erosion along the coast. There will be 6-8ft breaking waves, deadly rip currents and high surf advisories. Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar right on your cell phone.