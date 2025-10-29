Orlando weather: Coolest temperatures of season move in this week

There is a chance for patchy and dense fog early Wednesday morning, which should clear by 9 or 10 a.m. as the sun comes up.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. Orlando's high of 81° will be close to what's average for this time of year – 82°. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for most of the day. Clouds and winds will increase by late in the afternoon ahead of a cold front that arrives tonight.

Chance of a stray, scattered showers tonight

A 20% chance of an isolated shower or two, mainly after 9 p.m. Winds gusting up to 25 mph. Lows dip down into the mid and upper 50s.

Cool temperatures move in this week

Thursday begins what will be a stretch of some of the coldest temperatures so far this season. Highs will be around 10 degrees below our typical high of 82° in Orlando, reaching the low 70s Thursday and Friday.

Halloween forecast

The Halloween forecast features mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 71°. Overnight temperatures will be chilly as well, plan for lows to fall into the low 50s beginning Friday morning. Dry weather persists into the weekend and early next week. This weekend specifically, brings more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, as highs reach the mid and upper 70s.