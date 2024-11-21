Orlando weather: Cooler weather arrives with breezy Thursday morning

Today

A gusty start to Thursday morning has ushered in a brisk, cooler weather pattern across the region.

Winds are topping 30 mph, particularly along the coast, while clear skies allow temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Despite ample sunshine, afternoon highs are expected to only climb to the mid- to upper 60s—around 10 degrees below seasonal averages.

Looking Ahead

The cooling trend continues Friday morning, with the region bracing for some of the coldest temperatures since late winter.

Overnight lows are forecast to plunge into the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs again capped in the mid-60s.

The weekend will bring more sunshine but persistently cool mornings, with lows in the 40s through Sunday and highs sticking in the 60s.

Next week, however, marks a warming trend. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 70s, with a potential climb toward the 80s by Thanksgiving, offering a pleasant holiday forecast.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing weather pattern.