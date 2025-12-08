Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures arrive as rain moves out of the area

The Brief After a wet weekend, the rain is moving out of the Central Florida area. Temperatures will remain cooler for the rest of the week, with highs reaching the low 70s. Overnight temperatures this week will be in the 50s.



A few lingering light showers and patchy fog will be possible around Central Florida this morning as you make your way out the door.

Scattered light rain will stick around until around 10 a.m. Skies will gradually clear as the day wears on.

Temperatures won't budge very much from where we're at this morning, with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Plan for a high of 72° in Orlando. Our average high is 75°.

Tonight's forecast

Skies will continue to clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to tumble and cool off in a big way. Plan for lows to dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Looking ahead

The rest of this week will be quite pleasant, even with a few cooler days thrown into the mix.

Tomorrow's highs won't make it out of the 60s for highs under mostly clear skies.

Overnight temperatures will stay cool and a few degrees below the average of 55°.

We look to stay mostly dry by the end of the work week with pleasant and comfortable temperatures, with highs reaching the mid 70s as early as Wednesday afternoon.