Orlando weather: Cooler start to the week in Central Florida

A windy and cooler day is on the way for Central Florida.

Highs today will remain below normal, only climbing into the mid 70s near the coast, the upper 70s inland, and right around 80-degrees near the I-75 corridor.

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Winds will be gusty at times, with speeds of around 20-30 mph possible.

Winds won't calm much overnight, as gusts will still reach speeds of up to 20-25 mph. Temperatures will be cooler, dipping down into the 50s and low 60s for morning lows.

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Tomorrow brings an increased risk of fire weather danger.

A Fire Weather Watch is in place starting at noon tomorrow for Orange, Lake, Sumter, Osceola, Seminole, and inland Volusia. This is due to gusty winds, low humidity levels, and ongoing drought conditions for the state as a whole.

It's important to limit any outdoor burning and dispose of things like cigarette butts properly. Even a small fire can quickly become out of control and difficult to contain under these conditions.

The rest of this week features warming temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s by Friday with the chance of highs near 90 degrees by the end of the weekend.