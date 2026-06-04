Downtown Apopka 'Station Street' project faces uncertainty after missed deadlines

The Brief A March 2024 agreement allowed a developer to build 60 affordable housing units on city property in exchange for building a public plaza and extending the Downtown Apopka Trail. The City of Apopka says the developer missed a July 2024 deadline to submit design plans for the public improvements. The city has issued a notice of default, giving the developer a 30-day window to get the project back on track before commissioners potentially ax the entire deal.



A redevelopment project meant to help with the revival of downtown Apopka is officially at a critical crossroad.

City officials say the developer behind the "Station Street" project has failed to meet the requirements of their original agreement.

The project

Local perspective:

The Station Street project wasn't just another construction site—it was supposed to be the anchor for the city's modern downtown vision.

"It needed that project to be done in order to kind of build our city downtown," said Apopka Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez in a meeting Wednesday.

Back in March 2024, the city signed a development agreement with Standard Investments and Holdings, LLC.

The agreement allowed the company to build up to 60 affordable housing units on city-owned land. In return, the developer would construct a public plaza and help extend the Downtown Apopka Trail.

According to city documents, design plans for those were supposed to be turned in by July 2024.

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But nearly two years later, the city says those plans still have not been turned in.

"Staff feels the project stalled, and I'm bringing this forward to commission to decide if you would like to take this next step," Interim City Administrator Radley Williams told commissioners during a recent meeting.

Businesses left waiting

For local restaurant owners in the downtown area who have been patiently waiting for the downtown footprint to grow, the lack of progress is a tough pill to swallow.

Valerie Sparkman, owner of Just Like Momma's, says she has been looking forward to the extra foot traffic since she opened her doors.

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"Now I've been here two years, and they started that project and started talking about it right before I got here," Sparkman told FOX 35. "And that would have helped bring in business to me, Just Like Momma's, and the other people in the plaza."

Clock now ticking for developer

What's next:

The city’s notice of default gives Standard Investments and Holdings 30 days to meet the missed requirements.

If the deadline passes with no progress, Apopka city commissioners could vote to terminate the agreement entirely and move in a different direction for the property.

The other side:

FOX 35 reached out to Standard Investments and Holdings for comment on this story but has not yet received a response.