2 people wanted for defrauding Dollar General of cash in 'deceptive' gift card scheme, police say

The Brief The Winter Springs Police Department is looking for two men accused of fraud. The two suspects allegedly deceived store employees in order to load multiple gift cards and obtain cash, according to the report. If you recognize the individuals, contact Crimeline at 1–800–423 TIPS, or the Winter Springs Police Department Investigations Unit at 407-327-6584.



The Winter Springs Police Department said two people used a "deceptive method" to load gift cards and then defraud a Dollar General store out of cash. Police are now looking for the two alleged suspects.

What we know:

Police said the alleged heist happened on March 9 at the Dollar General store at 310 State Road 343 in Winter Springs.

According to police, the two "used a deceptive method to load gift cards and obtain cash." Police shared images from surveillance video of the alleged suspects officers are looking for.

Suspects are being accused of performing misleading acts in order to load multiple gift cards and cash money out. Images are courtesy of Winter Springs Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the men involved is asked to contact:

Crimeline, 800–423 TIPS

Winter Springs Police Department, 407-327-6584.