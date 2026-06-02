Vehicular homicide warrant issued in deadly Volusia County beach toll booth crash

The Brief A vehicular homicide warrant has been issued for Deanna Harrell after a pickup truck crashed into a Daytona Beach Shores toll booth, killing attendant Tammie Jo Baker. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Baker had been inside the booth for just 35 seconds before the collision. Family and friends honored Baker, a longtime beach employee known for her love of family, animals and the beach.



Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a 35-year-old Ormond Beach woman accused of crashing into a beach toll booth and killing a longtime Volusia County employee after she was released from a mental health evaluation under Florida's Baker Act.

The victim, 63-year-old Tammie Jo Baker of Daytona Beach, died Monday after a pickup truck slammed into the toll booth where she was working at the Dunlawton Avenue beach entrance.

What we know:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Baker had been inside the booth for just 35 seconds before the crash occurred.

Investigators identified the driver as Deanna Harrell, 35, of Ormond Beach. A warrant has now been issued charging her with vehicular homicide.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Harrell was sent home from work earlier in the day because of slow business and inclement weather. Authorities said she later visited a local bar, where investigators believe she consumed alcoholic beverages before leaving shortly after noon.

Multiple 911 callers reported an erratic and wrong-way driver in the Daytona Beach Shores area minutes before the crash. Authorities said the reports began about 10 minutes before the collision.

Surveillance video and investigative findings indicate the pickup truck crashed through the toll booth, overturning the structure before continuing onto the beach. The vehicle eventually became stuck in the sand.

Lifeguards and emergency medical personnel rushed to Baker's aid, but she died from her injuries.

Family members remembered Baker as a devoted mother who loved animals, gardening and spending time at the beach. Her 64th birthday would have been June 13.

Friends and relatives gathered Tuesday at a memorial near the crash site, leaving flowers and photographs in her honor.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Harrell was under supervision by law enforcement while in custody under the Baker Act. No other details about her release have been addressed by officials and her present whereabouts are unknown. The investigation remains ongoing.

Sheriff: 911 calls before crash reported erratic, wrong-way driver

Timeline:

Sheriff Chitwood said there were several minutes prior to the crash where people called 911 to report someone driving erratic and, at one point, the wrong way:

9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Alleged truck driver reported to work.

10:30 a.m. — Alleged truck driver was sent home due to slow business and inclement weather.

11:00 a.m. — Alleged truck driver visits a local bar and reportedly has two drinks and a shot, according to authorities.

12:06 p.m. — She reportedly leaves the bar.

12:29 p.m. — Couple calls 911 to report an alleged drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Peninsula Drive, two miles north of Dunlawton Avenue.

12:32 p.m. — A second person called 911 to report a reckless driver on Peninsula Carter, near Carter Terrace, about a mile from Dunlawton.

12:38 p.m. — Tammie Jo Baker enters her toll booth at the Dunlawton Avenue beach entrance

12:38 p.m. — Pickup truck crashes through Baker's toll booth and continues to drive on the beach.

12:40 p.m. — EMTs and lifeguards rushed to Tammie Baker's aid, but she was declared dead.

Remembering Tammie Jo Baker

Tammie Jo Baker was remembered by friends and family as someone who loved animals, to garden, and to go to the beach. Her birthday was less than two weeks away – June 13 – where she would have turned 64, her family told FOX 35.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Baker was a longtime employee at the beach, where she worked as a parking toll attendant.

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"She loved her animals, she loved her garden, she loved the beach," Louella, Tammie's daughter, told FOX 35. She also liked to host parties during the holidays and was known to crack a joke or two that made people laugh.

"She's going to be so missed," Louella said.

Family members gathered Tuesday morning at the beach, where they placed a photo of Tammie and several bunches of flowers at a makeshift memorial.

What you can do:

If you know of Harrell's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-943-VCSO (8276) or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous, or 911