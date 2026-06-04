Pet pantry closes in Palm Bay, nonprofit searches for new location

The Brief A free pet pantry operated by Isla's Journey Rescue has closed after being told it could not operate from a residential property. The nonprofit is searching for a new location to continue serving pet owners in need. Organizers hope to eventually expand the program across the Space Coast.



A free pet pantry that provided food, supplies and other necessities to pet owners in need has closed in Palm Bay after its operator was told it could no longer operate from a residential property.

The pantry, organized by the nonprofit Isla's Journey Rescue, opened last month as a community resource where residents could take pet supplies they needed and donate items they no longer used.

The backstory:

The pantry offered dog and cat food, treats, collars and some medication at no cost.

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Founder Cortney Larson said the organization recently received notice from its landlord that it could not continue operating the service from the home on Australian Avenue, forcing the pantry to shut down.

"If we don't do it, who does?" Larson said. "People rely on us now for these things, and it's not fair to them because we can't have it here, so we'll put it somewhere else."

Larson said the nonprofit is now searching for a new location, preferably at a small business willing to host the pantry. She said the organization has enough donated supplies to keep the program running but needs space to relocate it.

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The nonprofit also hopes to expand the concept beyond Palm Bay, placing additional pet pantries throughout the Space Coast to help more families care for their pets.

What you can do:

Residents interested in assisting with a new location or donating shelving and other resources are encouraged to contact Isla's Journey Rescue.