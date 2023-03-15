Orlando weather: Cool stretch of weather moves in with slight chance for rain in Central Florida

Today's high: 68 degrees

Tonight's low: 47 degrees

Main weather concerns:

It is a chilly start to the day in central Florida. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s and 50s and will eventually reach the upper-60s this afternoon. Skies will also begin to clear after lunchtime. There is a 10% chance for a few showers.

BEACHES:

A cloudy start at the beaches today with gradual clearing skies. Forecast highs today reach the low to mid-60s. There also is a HIGH rip current risk and it is not recommended to enter the surf during this time.

THEME PARKS:

You will need a jacket this morning at the theme parks. Wake up temperatures will be in the 50s and afternoon highs reaching the upper-60s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

OUTLOOK:

We have another chilly morning on Thursday, but afternoon highs will be warming to end the week. On Friday, central Florida will reach the above seasonal low-80s with dry skies, but that all changes this weekend. Our next system will arrive early Saturday morning.

A front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. There could be another system forming in the Gulf which may bring even more storms early on next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for updates.

