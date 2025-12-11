Orlando weather: Cooler briefly returns before weekend warmup

The Brief A dry cold front moves into the area Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures with it. Highs will be in the upper 60s. The weekend will be warmer, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 70s. Another round of cooler weather arrives early next week.



We're off to a cool start to our Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s in Central Florida.

A cold front is moving through, which will help keep a lid on our temperatures throughout the day as a whole. Highs today will only climb into the middle 60s for most this afternoon. Orlando's high will reach 67°. We'll be dry and mostly sunny today as well.

Thursday night's forecast

Temperatures turn cold tonight. Lows will plunge into the 30s and 40s, with a low of 45° in Orlando.

After tomorrow's cold start, temperatures will climb back into the low 70s for afternoon highs.

Warmer weather this weekend

Temperatures will rebound in a big way just in time for the weekend. Saturday will likely be the pick of the week weather-wise as temperatures warm to the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

A few showers will be possible early next week, but chances and totals don't look very impressive at this point. A 20% chance of rain is on the way for Sunday and Monday.