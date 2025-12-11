Orlando weather: Cooler briefly returns before weekend warmup
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're off to a cool start to our Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s in Central Florida.
A cold front is moving through, which will help keep a lid on our temperatures throughout the day as a whole. Highs today will only climb into the middle 60s for most this afternoon. Orlando's high will reach 67°. We'll be dry and mostly sunny today as well.
Thursday night's forecast
Temperatures turn cold tonight. Lows will plunge into the 30s and 40s, with a low of 45° in Orlando.
After tomorrow's cold start, temperatures will climb back into the low 70s for afternoon highs.
Warmer weather this weekend
Temperatures will rebound in a big way just in time for the weekend. Saturday will likely be the pick of the week weather-wise as temperatures warm to the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
A few showers will be possible early next week, but chances and totals don't look very impressive at this point. A 20% chance of rain is on the way for Sunday and Monday.
The Source: This article was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.