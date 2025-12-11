Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Cooler briefly returns before weekend warmup

Published  December 11, 2025 6:48am EST
Orlando Weather AM Forecast: December 11, 2025

With a cold front moving through the area, temperatures will be cooler across Central Florida. Highs will be in the 60s. FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the forecast.

The Brief

    • A dry cold front moves into the area Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures with it. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
    • The weekend will be warmer, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 70s.
    • Another round of cooler weather arrives early next week.

ORLANDO, Fla. - We're off to a cool start to our Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s in Central Florida. 

A cold front is moving through, which will help keep a lid on our temperatures throughout the day as a whole. Highs today will only climb into the middle 60s for most this afternoon. Orlando's high will reach 67°. We'll be dry and mostly sunny today as well.

Thursday night's forecast

Temperatures turn cold tonight. Lows will plunge into the 30s and 40s, with a low of 45° in Orlando.

After tomorrow's cold start, temperatures will climb back into the low 70s for afternoon highs.

Warmer weather this weekend

Temperatures will rebound in a big way just in time for the weekend. Saturday will likely be the pick of the week weather-wise as temperatures warm to the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. 

A few showers will be possible early next week, but chances and totals don't look very impressive at this point. A 20% chance of rain is on the way for Sunday and Monday.

