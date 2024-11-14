Orlando weather: Cool temperatures out the door and low chance of showers

TODAY:

We're off to a pleasant start to our Thursday across Central Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s to get you out the door.

We'll stay mostly dry, with only the isolated chance of a stray shower or two.

Highs today will climb into the low and mid 80s, which is still a few degrees above normal.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A really pleasant stretch of weather is on the way for the rest of this week and even into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s for highs through Friday before a more potent cold front arrives for the weekend.

This will help to usher in cooler and drier air into the Sunshine State, which will limit highs to the mid to upper 70s all weekend.

Morning lows will be cool and fall-like, dipping down into the 50s.