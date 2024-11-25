Orlando weather: Cool morning temperatures, warmer days ahead

Today

Central Florida residents will wake up to chilly temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Monday morning, with areas of patchy dense fog creating brief visibility concerns.

Jackets or sweatshirts may have been a necessity early in the day, but they won’t be needed for long.

By this afternoon, abundant sunshine will help push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead

The region is set to enjoy a gradual warm-up throughout the week, just in time for Thanksgiving festivities.

Highs will climb steadily into the upper 70s and eventually reach the low 80s by Thanksgiving Day, thanks to continued sunny skies.

For those with travel plans in Central Florida this week, weather conditions should remain favorable.

A cold front is expected to arrive Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of spotty showers.