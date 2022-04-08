Orlando weather: Cool front to drop temperatures into the 40s, 50s

After three days of rain and storms, the weather quiets down and will be cool and comfortable for a beautiful weekend in Orlando!

Central Floridians are waking up to the 60s on Friday as winds out of the west-northwest pull cooler, drier air into the region.

Expect a sunny, breezy afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Dry conditions are expected to persist this weekend, and into much of next week.

"No rain today!" says FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin West. "This weekend, sunshine and blue skies.

Breezy westerly winds around 15-20 mph are expected on Saturday, with gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon highs will be slightly below normal, in the low-to-mid 70s.

Tonight, cooler temperatures arrive! Central Florida will see nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s. It will be nice and cool in Orlando at 56-degrees.

The coldest temperatures will be Sunday morning, with mid-to-upper 40s by sunrise.

Winds will become southeasterly by Tuesday next week, helping boost afternoon high temperatures. Expect upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

