Photo shows lightning striking water at Flagler Beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - As severe weather rolled through Central Florida on Thursday, a resident captured a photo of lightning striking the water at Flagler Beach.
Tony Caruso captured the incredible moment and posted the photo to the Facebook group Flagler Beach For Friends. He said it happened around 10:22 a.m. which was when the county was under a Tornado Warning.
RELATED: Severe weather, tornado threat prompts warnings in Central Florida
More strong storms with weather threats are expected to continue throughout the day.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP
Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more
Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.
Advertisement