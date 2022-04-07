Photo shows lightning striking water at Flagler Beach

article

As severe weather rolled through Central Florida on Thursday, a resident captured a photo of lightning striking the water at Flagler Beach.

Tony Caruso captured the incredible moment and posted the photo to the Facebook group Flagler Beach For Friends. He said it happened around 10:22 a.m. which was when the county was under a Tornado Warning.

More strong storms with weather threats are expected to continue throughout the day.

