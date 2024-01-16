Orlando weather: Cold front could bring strong storms with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts to Central Florida

Tuesday has been declared a FOX 35 Impact Day to address the new chill.

After the morning fog decreases, showers and storms will increase in coverage as a cold front works into the area. Along the front, a few strong storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

The window for rain will open this morning in northern central areas, gradually spreading south into the late morning and afternoon hours.

Rain will finally clear the Space Coast (Brevard County) after 7 p.m.

Behind the front, colder air will funnel in. Freeze warnings are in effect for the northern counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Lows here will fall to 32 degrees or colder for at least two hours.

It's a good policy to bring in any sensitive plants and outdoor pets and be very careful if you choose to warm yourself with a space heater.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the remainder of the week, rain chances are pretty much out of the equation through Friday. Another strong cold front will move into the area late Friday. This feature will topple temperatures again going into next weekend as well.