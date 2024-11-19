Orlando weather: Cold front set to bring storms, cooler temperatures to region

TODAY:

Central Florida can expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with temperature highs in the 80s.

LOOKING FORWARD:

A cold front arriving Wednesday is set to bring scattered storms, pockets of torrential rain, and a sharp drop in temperatures later this week. The front, pulling moisture from the remnants of former Tropical Storm Sara, will make Wednesday an Impact Day, though no organized severe storms are expected.

Highs Wednesday are forecasted to reach the mid-to-upper 70s, cooling significantly by the week’s end. Lows are expected to plunge into the 40s, with daytime highs only reaching the 60s—cooler than typical January weather for the region, where the average high during the coldest week of the year is 72 degrees.

The cool spell will be short-lived, as temperatures are projected to rebound next week, climbing back into the 80s just in time for Thanksgiving.

Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and plan for potential heavy rain and unseasonably chilly conditions later this week.