Orlando weather: Cold front brings cooler temps, lower humidity to Central Florida

A rare June day is upon us across Central Florida as low humidity and dry air take hold.

This, paired with below-average temperatures, will make for a stellar Thursday.

After starting off in the low to middle 60s this morning, afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 80s. We'll stay nice and comfortable thanks to the low humidity levels under partly to mostly sunny skies.

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Winds will be breezy at times, with gusts up to around 20 to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy skies tonight. We'll stay comfortable with low humidity levels and temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 60s.

Our drier and more comfortable airmass will stick with us tomorrow, meaning the humidity levels will still be below-normal.

Temperatures will be a bit hotter by a few degrees, as highs approach the upper 80s.

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Heat and humidity returns

We'll bounce back into the upper 80s and low 90s for this weekend. As humidity levels build back into the region, so will our rain and storm chances next week.

A more typical summer-like pattern returning next week.