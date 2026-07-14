Melbourne officer resigns after mistaken arrest of teen; records reveal prior discipline

A Melbourne police officer has resigned after helping arrest a 15-year-old boy in a case of mistaken identity that left the teen with a fractured elbow.

According to a FOX 35 investigation, newly released personnel records show the officer had a history of disciplinary issues before the incident.

The backstory:

The resignation marks the latest development in a FOX 35 investigation into the June takedown of 15-year-old Judah, who officers mistakenly believed was a missing child. Police later determined the teen had been assisting officers in the search when he was ordered to the ground, handcuffed and injured.

Body camera video captured officers yelling, "Get on the f-ing ground. Get on the ground. I will f-ing taze you," before Judah's elbow was fractured during the arrest. Officers soon realized they had detained the wrong person.

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The Melbourne Police Department confirmed Officer William Markle resigned July 9, stating in his resignation letter that he was pursuing new career opportunities.

Internal Affairs records obtained by FOX 35 show Markle had previously been disciplined for failing to activate his body-worn camera, improperly applying a city ordinance, failing to complete police reports and process evidence on time, and unbecoming conduct related to the off-duty harassment of an ex-boyfriend.

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"This should have never happened," said Angela Sparks Hansen, Judah's mother. "My son ... should not have a broken elbow. This mistake should have never happened."

The Melbourne Police Department said its administrative review of the mistaken takedown remains ongoing.