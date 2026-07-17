Woman fights off attacker in Palm Bay neighborhood; suspect arrested

The Brief A Palm Bay woman fought off a man who attacked her while she searched for her missing cat near her home. She escaped and called police after struggling with the suspect, who allegedly knocked her to the ground. Police arrested Esby Aldana after he returned to the neighborhood the next day, and he now faces charges.



A woman fought off a man who attacked her while she was searching for her missing cat in a Palm Bay neighborhood, police said.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the woman’s home on Ulster Avenue.

What they're saying:

She said a man suddenly jumped her, knocked her to the ground and held her down.

"I felt really nervous. I did. I immediately wanted to leave," the woman said. "I went to grab the scooter, threw me to the ground. He held me down, said, ‘Don’t leave. Wait. Stop.’"

The woman said she was able to fight back, get up and reach her scooter.

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"I was taught how to fight. I got up, went back to the scooter," she said. "I’m on the scooter holding it. He’s shaking the handlebars. He’s grabbing my arms and tugging at my shirt."

She eventually escaped and contacted police.

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Officers searched the area for several hours but did not immediately locate the suspect. Police said the man returned to the same neighborhood Friday, where officers spotted him and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Esby Aldana. Authorities said he is facing charges in connection with the attack.

The woman said she is grateful to be safe but remains shaken by the encounter.