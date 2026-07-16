Man found dead in Casselberry apartment; homicide investigation underway

The Brief A woman sought help after telling a neighbor her friend was "bleeding out" inside an apartment. Police found a man dead with traumatic injuries at the Regency Oaks Apartments. Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, and no arrests have been announced.



Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside an apartment Thursday afternoon at the Regency Oaks Apartments in Casselberry.

Authorities said the investigation began around 1 p.m. when a woman ran from the apartment, knocked on a neighbor's door and said her friend inside was "bleeding out."

What we know:

Casselberry police and fire crews responded and found an adult Hispanic man dead inside the apartment. Investigators said the victim suffered traumatic injuries.

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Detectives spent hours processing the scene, searching for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

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The woman who sought help was questioned by investigators.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released how the man died or identified the victim. Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects. The investigation remains active.