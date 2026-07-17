Duckling rescue: Florida deputy pulls 11 baby ducks from Gainesville storm drain

The Brief An Alachua County sheriff's deputy successfully rescued 11 ducklings that had become trapped inside a Gainesville storm drain on Thursday morning. Deputy Soultanian responded to the intersection of NW 105th Drive and NW 28th Place, removing his tactical vest to lift the heavy metal grate and reach the birds. While eight of the ducklings were freed immediately, it took the deputy nearly 40 minutes of patient effort to coax out the final three stubborn ducklings and safely reunite them with their mother.



Eleven ducklings stuck in a storm drain have been returned safely to their mother thanks to the patient and persistent efforts of an Alachua County deputy.

The rescue efforts took place on Thursday morning, July 16, when Deputy Sheriff Soultanian responded to several ducklings stuck in a drain and quacking for help.

What we know:

After receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Soultanian responded to rescue the trapped ducklings near the intersection of NW 105th Drive and NW 28th Place in Gainesville.

He took off his body-worn vest to lighten the load and pull open the storm grate, the sheriff's office reported.

See the photos: Duckling rescue

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At first, the task was quick. Eight ducklings happily received Soultanian's help out of the storm drain and were returned under the watchful eye of their mom. The last three remaining ducklings, however, were stubborn, the sheriff's office said.

It took nearly 40 minutes to rescue the last three ducklings, but they were ultimately reunited with their mom as well.

Soultanian replaced the grate cover, put his vest back on and then responded to his next call.