Massive waterspout caught on camera off Sebastian coast as lightning storms trigger fires inland

The Brief A towering waterspout stunned onlookers in Sebastian, Florida, dipping completely down into the Intracoastal Waterway. Farther inland, intense lightning traveled directly through an electrical grid, sparking a wall fire behind an apartment dryer in Altamonte Springs. The FOX 35 Storm Team warns Central Floridians to stay weather aware as active storm patterns persist through the weekend.



A restless storm system rolling out of the Gulf hammered Central Florida on Friday, triggering a day of wild weather contrasts that left coastal communities staring at a massive waterspout while emergency crews inland rushed to contain dangerous lightning hazards.

The stormy afternoon began with a breathtaking spectacle along the Indian River County coast. Bill and Jennifer Larrabee, the local photographers behind Lunar Impressions Photography, were grabbing a bite to eat at the Tiki Bar and Grill in Sebastian when they watched the afternoon sky turn an ominous shade of black.

What they're saying:

The sheer size and proximity of the waterspout stunned locals who have spent decades living along the Florida coast.

"It was super impressive. It was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen," Jennifer Larrabee told FOX 35. "I’ve lived here for 38 years, and it was definitely the best waterspout I’ve ever seen."

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Her husband, Bill Larrabee, noted just how fast the weather cell moved as it began churning up the Intracoastal.

"It only came about halfway down, but you could see the water churning up in the Intracoastal," Bill recalled. "Give it another couple of minutes, and the rope came all the way down to the water."

Lightning sparks fires, power glitches

While coastal residents watched the elements unfold over open water, the storm system turned immediately hazardous as it pushed deep into Seminole and Marion counties.

In Altamonte Springs, a massive burst of lightning overloaded an apartment complex on Vineridge Road. According to fire officials, the electrical surge traveled directly through the building's infrastructure, igniting a fire inside the wall directly behind a resident's clothes dryer.

Fortunately, Seminole County Fire Department crews could arrive on scene to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

The dangerous conditions were matched up in Marion County, where drivers faced blinding downpours and deafening crackles of thunder.

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"The lightning’s bad, that’s for sure," said Samuel Britt, who tracked the storm from his motorcycle in Ocala. "It almost sounded like it was gonna break my eardrums. Flashing, reflecting off the ground — it was blinding."

For long-time neighbors in Northeast Ocala, the storm was an unwelcome reminder of a severe weather event just one week ago that left yards piled high with fallen tree limbs. Though tree damage and flooding were minimal this time around, the consistent lightning kept the local power grid flickering.

"The rain was atrocious, and the lightning was really consistent. You couldn’t stay outside too long," added local resident Janet Mosley, who spent the afternoon monitoring power glitches while caring for her family.

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