Orlando weather: Cold front brings comfortable temperatures to Central Florida

Today's high: 74 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Rain: Dry

Main weather concerns:

We have a great stretch of weather ahead! Our latest cold front has pushed south, and temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 15-20 mph.

BEACHES:

Mixed skies and breezes will dominate this afternoon. Surf is in the 4-5' range and there is a high pip current risk. Don't forget your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

Great weather is expected at the theme parks today. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. You can expect this great weather to continue into the weekend.

OUTLOOK:

Things are looking up for the area over the next several days. Highs hang in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows head for the 60s. Dry weather expected for the next several days. Enjoy teh fabulous Florida weather!