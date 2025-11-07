Orlando weather: Cold front bringing temperature drop next week

A mix of sun and clouds along with warm temperatures for our Friday in Central Florida. For this morning, some areas could see isolated instances of patchy dense fog. This could slightly lower visibility levels for the morning commute.

In Orlando, plan for a high of 84°. This is still a few degrees above our normal high of 80° for this time of year. A few showers can't be ruled out for today either. Rain chances will only be at 20%, as a few very light and isolated showers will be possible mainly between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A few clouds overnight. Temperatures will be relatively mild, as lows fall into the low to middle 60s.

Warm weekend ahead

The extended forecast features some big changes as far as temperatures go, with a rollercoaster-like trend into the new work week. Temperatures will be steadily warming up in a big way into the weekend. Highs will climb well into the middle 80s on Saturday and Sunday which will be 5 to 8 degrees above normal for this time of year.

By Sunday, another disturbance will come into play swinging a powerful cold front through the region. This will mean around a 30% chance of rain and storms Sunday and a big-time cool down early next week. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with isolated rounds of strong winds, heavy rain, the very low chance of a brief/weak tornado.

Winter-like weather on the way

Dramatically cooler and winter-like air moves in Monday and Tuesday as a result of this cold front. Highs will be dramatically cooler, only reaching the 60s for Monday and Tuesday's high temperatures and lows will fall into the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Go ahead and get those coats out! It will be windy during this stretch, meaning we'll actually have a windchill factor Monday until Wednesday morning. Feels-like temperatures will be right around the 30s and 40s. The good news? Temperatures warm into the 70s for highs under sunny skies by the middle of next week.