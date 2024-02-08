Orlando weather: Chilly start to the day, but temps expected to rise by afternoon

Despite the chilly temperatures on this Thursday morning, temperatures will warm up in a big way by this afternoon! Plan for temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning, so a jacket will be needed as you're heading out the door.

You'll be able to shed the jacket this afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-70s for highs. Mostly sunny skies are expected, with only a few passing clouds.

For the beaches, dangerous surf conditions are still likely. There's a high risk of rip currents with wave heights up to 6-7 feet.

Dry time continues this weekend with even warmer temperatures on the way! Highs will soar well into the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies through the weekend.

Our next round of rain arrives near the start of the new work week. As of right now, the rain will be very scattered and overall on the lighter side for Monday afternoon and evening. A few showers will linger overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

Neither Monday or Tuesday will be a complete and total washout, with the showers likely exiting by Tuesday afternoon.

Behind this system, cooler temperatures and sunshine will move in. The midweek forecast features highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with increasing sunshine.