2 women killed in Orlando apartment complex shooting, police say

Two women were shot and killed Sunday evening in a domestic-related incident at the Village Springs Apartments on Cinderlane Parkway, Orlando police said. The suspect, Eliette De Jesus Marquez, was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.



Two women were shot and killed Sunday evening in a domestic-related incident at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded on August 24, around 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at Village Springs Apartments on Cinderlane Parkway, where they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they later died, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Investigators said the suspected shooter, identified as Eliette De Jesus Marquez, 31, had been in a relationship with one of the victims. The second victim was a friend of the woman.

CREDIT: Orlando Police Department

Marquez fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later by TAC officers, police said. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities said no additional suspects are being sought. The victims’ names have not yet been released.