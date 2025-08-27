FOX 35 Care Force: Honoring Orlando Police Department substance abuse victim advocate

The Brief The FOX 35 Care Force is honoring the work of an Orlando Police Department (OPD) substance abuse victim advocate. Lauren Sumeersarnauth is the one and only substance abuse victim advocate at the OPD. She responds to all overdose deaths, maintains 24/7 on-call coverage, follows up with families, makes referrals to surviving victims and partners with care organizations in the community.



The FOX 35 Care Force is honoring the work of an Orlando Police Department (OPD) substance abuse victim advocate who is making a difference in the lives of those struggling and their families.

Who is Lauren Sumeersarnauth?

What we know:

The call could come any day at any time, and it's Lauren Sumeersarnauth’s job to answer that call and provide compassion and resources to people in the worst moments of their lives.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

She is the one and only substance abuse victim advocate at the OPD. She responds to all overdose deaths, maintains 24/7 on-call coverage, follows up with families, makes referrals for surviving victims and partners with care organizations in the community.

The OPD conducts donation drives for Christmas gifts, Easter baskets and back-to-school supplies in an effort to support the smallest victims of the opioid epidemic.

Throughout the year, Sumeersarnauth also hosts advocacy and awareness events to bring resources together for hundreds struggling with opioid abuse. She also coordinates and partners with Project Noelle, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to families and children who have been affected by the loss of a parent due to an overdose.

'Ready to go and help the family'

What they're saying:

"She works one-on-one with the families of loved ones of the victims," Sgt. Kevin Lopez, with the Orlando investigative unit, said. "She doesn’t complain about the time or hours, on call 24 hours, seven days a week, whether that be day or night. She’s ready to go and help the family."

"I work with a team of detectives that respond to overdose deaths," Sumeersarnauth said. "I work on an on-call basis to come out and assist the families through that process, so I help them through the grieving process as well as explain the investigation and give them updates along the way."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"I’ve seen lots of transformations where people are able to turn their lives around and get reconnected to a support system that is really helpful for them to succeed in their lives," Sumeersarnauth said.