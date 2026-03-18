Orlando weather: Chilly start for Central Florida; freeze, frost alerts for Marion County

It's a chilly start to the day!

We're kicking off Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s in Orlando and freezing temperatures in Gainesville and Ocala. Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect until 9 a.m.

A mix of clouds and sun linger today with temperatures once again finally feeling like Florida again!

Temperatures will max out in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures will even be warmer than what we saw last night, with temperatures dropping here in Orlando into the low 50s under mainly clear skies.

High pressure is taking hold. This will keep our weather calm, dry and warmer as we look ahead to the end of the week and the weekend. There is a lot of sunshine looking ahead and temps will climb back to average (upper 70s) by the end of the week.

Temperatures pop back up into the 80s this weekend, so if you are on spring break, a beach day is finally in the forecast.