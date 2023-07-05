Orlando weather: Central Florida under Heat Advisory as feels-like temps climb to the 100s

Today's high: 97 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area until 7pm on this Wednesday. The heat index will range from 105-112 degrees this afternoon. Actual air temps will reside in the mid-upper 90s, low 90s along the beaches. Showers and storms will develop after 1-2pm, scattering around the area through 7pm.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Rain chances diminish slowly through 8pm, finally exiting the area after 9pm. Coverage remains at 60%. Heavy rain and lightning are likely.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

BEACHES: Another sunny day at the beach, rain chances at 30-40% after 2pm. Hot temps are expected with coastal heat index reading near 106 degrees. Rip current risk is moderate to high so be mindful of your surroundings and swim near an open lifeguard stand. Sunscreen is also a must as as sunburn can develop in 15 minutes or less for some.

High tide peaks late morning, low tide will occur in the mid-afternoon. Highs will reach 90+ along the coast with an onshore wind helping to keep it cooler than inland areas.

THEME PARKS: The parks look sunny & hot today with a heat index very high, nearing 110 degrees. Rain chances will rise after 1-2pm, with coverage at 60%.

Temps will be sizzling hot this afternoon with 95-97 degrees a common theme. Heavy rain and lightning could be of issue in stronger storms.

OUTLOOK: The return of tropical moisture will allow for better afternoon storm chances beginning today along with higher levels of heat. Highs will climb into the mid to even upper 90s with plenty of humidity on top of the area. This combination will bring heat to dangerous heights (105-110 heat index).

Rain chances will slowly rise through the remainder of the week with most of the action focusing on the PM hours. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany the stronger storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: It remains quiet in the tropics with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor the Atlantic so keep with us at FOX 35!