Orlando weather: Breezy day ahead with 20% rain, storm chance in Central Florida

Monday will be a breezy day with a 20% chance of a late-day shower or storm coming in off the Atlantic in Central Florida.

Overall, this week we'll have a breezy east flow off the Atlantic, keeping it cooler than otherwise and making for rough boating conditions and a higher than-otherwise risk for rip currents along Atlantic beaches.

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Tracking the Tropics

Along an old cold front in the western Atlantic, a surface low is trying to form. That could be the seed for a future tropical or subtropical system, set to make a run for Florida late this week.

That said, there's also an upper level low now atop that developing tropical system, which is the opposite of what the systems need to further develop. (They need high pressure aloft.)

The current setup will inhibit any semblance of rapid development from this system. This will keep the system much weaker than the earlier appeared potential, as of this weekend when the threat first became apparent.

Thursday and Friday, it'll be breezy with a higher chance for rain, potentially rough surf and slightly higher than normal tides.

Meanwhile, in the SW Gulf of Mexico, a tropical storm is likely to develop later this week and impact Mexico's Gulf Coast and bring up to 12" of rain to coastal Texas, including Houston, leading to flooding.