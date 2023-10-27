Orlando weather: Breezy conditions, high rip current risk and brief passing shower possible Friday

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Happy Friday! Weather today looks quite similar to the last few days. Expect breezy Northeast winds, areas of passing clouds and perhaps a brief passing shower for the Eastern portions of the viewing area. The closer you live to the Atlantic, the better the odds of catching a shower. Coverage is quite low, around 20% or so.

Rip current risk remains high at ALL Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Best to just stay out of the water.

BEACHES:

Gusty ENE winds and a rough surf zone will be the big story at the beaches again today. Surf will be in the 4-6' range today with a high rip current risk. Skies will feature passing sun and clouds, a few showers will blow in off the Atlantic through the day, chances are near 20%. It is not recommended to enter the surf at this time.

Surf will actually increase a bit over the weekend as two swell sources combine forces. Strong swell from distant Atlantic low pressure (formerly Tammy) will funnel into the surf zone. The powerful, long period nature of this swell will keep the rip current threat elevated. Expect large, powerful waves (5-7') in the surf zone through Sunday.

THEME PARKS:

A few passing clouds and sunshine will dominate the skies at the theme parks today. There is a very isolated chance of a passing shower exists, chances near 10%. Afternoon highs near 85 degrees with breezes out of the northeast.





OUTLOOK:

The extended outlook features highs in the 80s and periodic breezes through Tuesday of next week. Rain chances move up a bit to the 20% range but, no soaking rains of note. A cold front will move into the area by next Wednesday. Expect increasing clouds and more showers as the front moves across the area. Temps will cool down behind the front with highs in the 70s by mid-late week. Lows will fall into the low-mid 60s during this time.

TROPICS:

Distant low pressure over the open Atlantic (Formerly TAMMY) remain far removed from land. The NHC says there's a 50% chance of redevelopment of this system and could become a named yet again. If this happens, Tammy will be back for a second time. We're also watching a possible area of developing low pressure in the far Southern Caribbean. NHC has tagged this area at a 30% chance of development over the next several days. Something to watch over the weekend and early next week.

