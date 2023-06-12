Orlando weather: Blistering Florida heat and humidity dominates this week

Today's high: 93 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns: Heat and humidity will dominate on this Monday. Forecast highs in central Florida are expected to reach the low to mid-90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. Skies remain mostly dry with the chance for an insolated shower/storm in Brevard County after 5 p.m. Stay hydrated today and don't forget sunscreen!

BEACHES: It will be hot with highs reaching near 90 degrees along our east coast. The Atlantic seabreeze may be pinned against the coast again this afternoon. That could lead to a few showers and storms throughout the afternoon for our Brevard County coastal communities. There will be a moderate rip current risk with surf at 1 foot. The UV Index is at an extreme value, so reapply your sunscreen.

THEME PARKS: Another steamy day at the theme parks with abundant sunshine early in the day. A few clouds will move in this afternoon but that won't stop temperatures from soaring to near 94 degrees. Stay cool!

OUTLOOK: Heat and humidity continue to stay high through the end of the week. Forecast highs will reach the mid-90s by midweek with heat index values in the triple digits.

Rain chances stay low early this week and will increase slightly by mid to late week.

Tracking the tropics, things remain quiet for now. No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. If anything changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will keep you updated.