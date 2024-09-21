Orlando weather: Brief isolated showers expected throughout the day

The weekend is starting on a beautiful note! Today will be an overall dry day thanks to a ridge of high pressure continuing to build our way.

A weak disturbance could make for slightly higher coverage of showers and storms moving in from the East Coast. We may see some isolated downpours at most.

Throughout the day the rain should quickly fade away.

Temperatures for today will be sitting at a high of 90°.

There is a high risk of rip currents at Volusia & northern Brevard County beaches today, so make sure to stay near lifeguard towers if you plan to head to the beach this weekend.