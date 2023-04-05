Orlando weather: Another sizzling day in the 90s for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 90 degrees
Tonight's low: 70 degrees
Main weather concerns:
Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue today. Forecast highs will reach the low-90s across the interior and 80s along the coast. Skies remain dry through the end of the week.
BEACHES:
The beaches look nice today with a lot of sunshine expected. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s with a breeze out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. There is a moderate rip current risk, a friendly reminder to swim near an open lifeguard stand.
THEME PARKS:
Warm weather remains at the theme parks with highs soaring to the low-90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Stay hydrated!
OUTLOOK:
Dry weather continues with hot temps in the 90s for the rest of the week. Next best rain chance arrives Easter weekend. Showers and storms are possible at 40%-50% coverage on Sunday.
Temperatures will return to the seasonal low-80s on Easter Sunday and into early next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest updates.