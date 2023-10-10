Orlando weather: Another dry day expected across Central Florida, but rain is on the way; here's when

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 70 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have another dry day across central Florida. Passing clouds are expected with forecast highs reaching the mid-80s inland and low-80s along our east coast. Temperatures will trend warmer with rising rain chances for the rest of this week as tropical moisture moves in.

BEACHES:

Partly cloudy skies are expected along the coast with highs reaching the low-80s this afternoon. Dry skies prevail with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. A moderate rip current risk is present today with surf up to 2-3 feet. Remember to swim near an open lifeguard tower.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a warm day at the theme parks with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach near 85 degrees with dry skies. Stay hydrated and have fun!

OUTLOOK:

Weather changes are on the way to central Florida Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures will be warming to the upper-80s by the end of the week. A low pressure system in the southern Gulf of Mexico is expected to move towards Florida by the end of the week. This will bring tropical moisture and heavy rain back into Central Florida through Saturday.

Models indicate we could see 1-3+" of rain by the weekend. Another cold front could arrives later this weekend and will bring a shot of cooler air back to our area by early next week. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week, likely returning to the low-80s by this upcoming Sunday and even 70s by next Monday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring an area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of tropical development, the system is forecast to move north and bring heavy rain and strong winds to the northern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. We are also watching a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa.

It has an 80% of developing over the next 7 days and could become a depression over the next few days. Most models take this feature on a northerly track while over the tropical Atlantic. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.