Orlando weather: Another day of blistering heat with afternoon storms

The weather across Central Florida on Wednesday features seasonal heat and humidity with afternoon storm chances. We face a 50%-60% chance for PM storms today and on the 4th of July.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will continue to run a few degrees warmer than normal with muggy highs in the mid-90s and a 60% chance for afternoon storms.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Tracking the Tropics

In the long-range forecast, a tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles may bring another round of heavy rain to the Gulf Coast late next week. The next name on the storm list is Debby.

Meanwhile Hurricane Beryl continues to prove dangerous as a Category 4 storm, with winds of 145 mph. It's set to slam Jamaica by midday Wednesday with 100+mph winds, storm surge and flash flooding.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

From there it'll track into the Cayman Islands on Thursday, impacting the western Grand Cayman the worst. By Friday morning, it'll barrel into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula where Cancun is located, with Cat. 1 or Cat. 2 hurricane impacts.

This weekend and early next week, coastal Texas is in play from flooding and wind impacts from Beryl.