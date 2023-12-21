Orlando weather: Another cool day ahead in Central Florida

Today's high: 69 degrees | Tonight's low: 55 degrees

TODAY: Another cool morning across the area will give way to some upper 60s in most locations by this afternoon. Clouds will bulk up again by late am and hold steady through the heart of the afternoon hours.

There could be a few sprinkles around but, the overall outlook is a continuation of generally dry weather. Tonight, lows dip out into the low-mid-50s inland, milder along the beaches with clouds around.

BEACHES:

The beaches start off on a cool note today and remain fairly cool overall for the afternoon. Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds. Winds will remain Northeasterly today. Seas and surf remain elevated. Breaking surf will be in the 2-3'+ range with a moderate rip current risk. Surf temps have dropped into the mid-60s.

THEME PARKS:

A chilly start at the attractions will yield to much warmer upper 60s to right at 70 this afternoon. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds through the afternoon. Overall, a nice day at the attractions.

OUTLOOK:

The remainder of the week and heading into the weekend: Temperatures for both day and night will be on the rise. Trending a bit milder overall. Expect highs in the lower 70s and lows moving closer to the 60 degree mark. Clouds will increase a bit by Christmas Eve Sunday as a front draws closer to the region.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A few showers will be possible Sunday night with a bigger boost in rain chances By Monday-Christmas Day and Tuesday.

Storms are not expected as the bulk of energy remains well North of our area, Much of the timing depends on the progress and forward speed of the incoming front.

Temperatures during this time will be rather mild with highs in the 70s, lows in the mixed 60s. Stay tuned for updates and with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM!