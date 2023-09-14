TIMELINE: Storms could bring heavy rain, lightning to Central Florida Thursday

Today's high: 91 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns:

It will be a hot and humid day with storms expected in the evening. Highs in the lower 90s inland, coastal locations see upper 80s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds before showers and storms return mainly after 2 p.m. Coverage near 50% inland, 30-40% along the coastal counties. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards in any stronger storms with the chance for strong wind gusts at times.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

BEACHES:

There is a High Surf Advisory at all east coast beaches today until Friday morning. Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet are expected in the surf zone. A high rip current risk continues today and for the rest of the week all thanks to indirect impacts of Hurricane Lee.

Beach erosion is also possible. Storm chances rise by the early afternoon hours. Lightning will be of issue in stronger storms.. Highs warm to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies otherwise.

THEME PARKS:

It will be hot and humid at the parks with highs warming to near 91 degrees and heat index values in the low-100s. Scattered storms return after 2-3pm today. Be ready to head indoors if you hear thunder roar!



OUTLOOK:

Storm coverage for the pm hours will hold steady through the coming weekend. A weak front will move into Central Florida late this week. The front will serve as the main driver of shower and storm chances mainly for the pm hours. Our long range models show drier air arrives by the end of next week. Hurricane Lee will stay out to our east, impacts like large, battering waves, coastal erosion and deadly rip currents are all likely through the weekend. It is not recommended to enter the surf.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Hurricane Lee and distant Hurricane Margot. Lee is moving north and will need to be watch closely for areas along the Northeast and Canada. Lee will bring dangerous surf all week peaking by Thursday with surf up to 7-8 feet at its highest along central Florida east coast beaches. Hurricane Margot remains out to sea and will not impact any landmass.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The FOX 35 Storm team is also monitoring Invest 97L which has a high chance (80%) of developing over the next 2 days. A tropical depression could form out of this feature by the weekend. If this developing system gets a name, it will be called NIGEL (Ny-gel). Depend on FOX 35 for the latest updates in the tropics.

